PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Position Cut by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PAR Technology by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,861,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in PAR Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 113,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAR. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

