PAXEX Trading Up 156% This Week (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, PAXEX has traded 156% higher against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a total market cap of $20,159.53 and approximately $69.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $415.85 or 0.01086903 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000088 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 102% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

