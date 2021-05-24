Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $100.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

