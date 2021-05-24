PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases £124.11 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £124.11 ($162.15).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of £129.15 ($168.74).

PAY stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 597 ($7.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,155. The company has a market capitalization of £409.88 million and a PE ratio of 9.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 602.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 604.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 790 ($10.32).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.