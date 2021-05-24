PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.66 million-$105.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.68 million.

Shares of PDFS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 67,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,308. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDFS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CJS Securities downgraded PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.