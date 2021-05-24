PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Sells $71,708.76 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 53,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $71,708.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,562 shares in the company, valued at $536,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Moore Clark sold 84,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $110,880.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30. PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PED. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

