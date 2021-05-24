Pendle (PENDLE) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.72 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Pendle has a total market cap of $10.72 million and $49,079.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001739 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded 54.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.34 or 0.00409658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00183096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.03 or 0.00836408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

