PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 74.09%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

