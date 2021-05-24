PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,367,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,652,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 121.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PEP opened at $147.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

