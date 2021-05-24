Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

PGSVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of PGSVY opened at $0.66 on Friday. Pgs Asa has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in Angola, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Egypt, other African countries, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Canada, the Middle East, the Americas, and internationally.

