Pinduoduo (PDD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Pinduoduo to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts expect Pinduoduo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $129.29 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $59.56 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.42.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

