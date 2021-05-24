Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

PING stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 518,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,669. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $135,675,396. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $3,922,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

