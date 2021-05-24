Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

