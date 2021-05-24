Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $192.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.59. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 385,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

