Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $16.00 on Monday. Rain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $2,424,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $827,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,783,000 shares of company stock worth $30,026,080.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

