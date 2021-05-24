PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Tops $34.49 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $34.49 million and approximately $77.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,619.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.85 or 0.01647533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00431076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00044762 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003678 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

