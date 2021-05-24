Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 187,682 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for about 2.4% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $32,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after purchasing an additional 993,717 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 2,136,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA opened at $10.33 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Several research firms have commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.