PlayGame Market Cap Hits $389,438.20 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $389,438.20 and $1,941.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00064803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.09 or 0.00977475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.94 or 0.09913310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00084599 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

