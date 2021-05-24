Playtika (PLTK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2021 – Playtika had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Playtika was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

5/13/2021 – Playtika was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

5/12/2021 – Playtika had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Playtika was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

3/31/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 111.83. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $307,955,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $233,980,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $112,241,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,268,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

