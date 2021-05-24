Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $50.00 at B. Riley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.94% from the stock’s previous close.

PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.06.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $28.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.