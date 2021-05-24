Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLUG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.06.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

