Pluton 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $454,635.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Pluton has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $454,635.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pluton has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar. One Pluton coin can now be bought for about $6.74 or 0.00017710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $340.41 or 0.00894096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.89 or 0.09163715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00082931 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.