Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Sells £1,203,000 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.48), for a total transaction of £1,203,000 ($1,571,727.20).

Shares of POLR stock opened at GBX 806 ($10.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £795.89 million and a P/E ratio of 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 753.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 679.49. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 385 ($5.03) and a one year high of GBX 820 ($10.71).

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.