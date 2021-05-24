Poolz Finance Price Hits $3.85 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00010205 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.00376279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00181068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003511 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.75 or 0.00853252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

