Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

Get Porch Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Porch Group stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Porch Group has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.