Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.36 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.32. 41,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,298. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

