PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,213,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

PPG stock opened at $178.45 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.48 and a 12-month high of $181.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.