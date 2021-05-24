PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Sets New 52-Week High at $175.00

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $175.00, with a volume of 1102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average of $136.57.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

