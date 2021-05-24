Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTS opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $489.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

