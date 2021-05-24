Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $314.64 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of -81.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.17.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,804 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

