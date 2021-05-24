Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 727.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $111.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

