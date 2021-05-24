Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $290.23 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.33 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

