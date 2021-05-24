Primecoin Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $125,938.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,337,158 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

