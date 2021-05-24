Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

PROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Progenity stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. Analysts forecast that Progenity will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

