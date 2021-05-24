Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $176.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

PFPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint stock opened at $171.16 on Monday. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.