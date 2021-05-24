ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th (NYSEARCA:SCO)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 53.5% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 246,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

