Prosper (PROS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. Prosper has a market cap of $7.68 million and $1.43 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00004435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prosper has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00094528 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002387 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002720 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015705 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

