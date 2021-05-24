Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,305 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,093 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,608,000 after purchasing an additional 102,535 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after purchasing an additional 336,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,747,000 after purchasing an additional 131,278 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $82.61 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.52.

