Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $140.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.88. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,822 shares of company stock worth $95,253,928 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

