Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $52.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

