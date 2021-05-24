Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 20,254 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,254 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

F opened at $13.33 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

