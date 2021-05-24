Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 7,446 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after buying an additional 114,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV opened at $60.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.