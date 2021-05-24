Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.42 million.
PRLB traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,311. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.11. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $286.57.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.