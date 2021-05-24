Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.42 million.

PRLB traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,311. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.11. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $286.57.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.