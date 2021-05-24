Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pure Storage stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Pure Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.37.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

