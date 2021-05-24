PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PCT. Craig Hallum began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $35.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

