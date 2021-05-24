PutinCoin (PUT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $44.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 39.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $227,958.12 and $44.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,532.68 or 1.00492872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00101710 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004548 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

