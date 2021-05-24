Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares during the period. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.35% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $650,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,821 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.11. 6,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,276. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.66. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $86.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,617 shares of company stock worth $1,325,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

