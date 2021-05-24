Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $351.13 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,366 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises 1.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $351,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 549,381 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $33.73. 31,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

