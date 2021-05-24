Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 7.10% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $111,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of EPAC remained flat at $$27.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

