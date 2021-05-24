Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,860 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Baidu worth $175,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $18,462,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $6,756,000. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Baidu by 8.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.17.

Shares of BIDU traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,682,883. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.92. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

